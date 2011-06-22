Trending

Sony offers six months free access to Music Unlimited streaming service on PS3

The six-month offer for new customers allows you to try out the new Sony music streaming service

Sony's Music Unlimited service is free for 180 days for PS3 owners

Sony is offering 180 days free access to its new streaming music service, Music Unlimited powered by Qriocity.

The offer is for new customers wishing to access the service via a PlayStation 3.

The library has seven million tracks for you to stream and also has a MusicSync cloud feature that allows you to access tracks in your collection from Sony's cloud of tunes.

To access the free trial, log on to your PlayStation 3 and click on the Music Unlimited service below the Music icon.

Once the application has downloaded, follow the sign up instructions.

Sony recently announced a Music Unlimited app for Android smartphones, allowing you to stream music to your mobile.

