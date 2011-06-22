Sony is offering 180 days free access to its new streaming music service, Music Unlimited powered by Qriocity.

The offer is for new customers wishing to access the service via a PlayStation 3.

The library has seven million tracks for you to stream and also has a MusicSync cloud feature that allows you to access tracks in your collection from Sony's cloud of tunes.

To access the free trial, log on to your PlayStation 3 and click on the Music Unlimited service below the Music icon.

Once the application has downloaded, follow the sign up instructions.

Sony recently announced a Music Unlimited app for Android smartphones, allowing you to stream music to your mobile.

