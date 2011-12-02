Sony has issued a firmware update for its 2011 Bravia TVs, enabling users to watch high-definition YouTube videos, plus enjoy Facebook photos and videos in full screen and even keep a constant eye on their Twitter feed.

The update allows big-screen access to videos on YouTube in their native resolution, including the growing range of HD content.

The enhanced Facebook integration enables full-screen viewing of pictures and videos, while Twitter TIcker scrolls your Twitter feed across the bottom of the screen.

A further TrackID feature allows you to identify music you like in, say, adverts, and post your findings direct to your Twitter feed.

Sony has also enhanced the computer integration of its 2011 Bravia TVs, by allowing other PCs - not just Sony VAIO computers - to essentially be used as a keyboard for the sets various internet services.

The update is available now to internet-connected 2011 Sony TVs - model numbers with the extensions CX520, CX523, EX320, EX523, EX524, EX723, EX724, NX723, HX723, HX823 and HX923.

It's also available to download from Sony's support site, for transfer via USB to your TV (though if your set isn't internet connected, the above enhancements are unlikely to appeal!)

