Sony has announced that its three new ranges of Ultra HD 4K TVs, which we first saw at CES 2014 earlier this year, will be available to buy from June this year.

The three ranges - X95, X9, X85 - comprise nine models in total, with the 55in and 65in X9 sets available to pre-order online in the UK for £2599 and £3399 respectively.

Sony has optimised the new Bravia TVs to support 4K content from its Unlimited Video 4K download service, as well as third party content providers such as Netflix.

The rest of the new line-up is currently only available to pre-order in the US. The XBR-X950B series will consist of the $8000 65in model and $25,000 85in model.

Meanwhile, the XBR-X850B series comes in the following screen sizes: 49in ($2099), 55in ($2999), 65in, ($3999) and 70in ($5499).

The full Sony Bravia 4K TV range uses the Japanese manufacturer's new 4K X Reality PRO engine, Triluminos Display technology and ClearAudio+ technology.

by Max Langridge

