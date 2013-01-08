Here’s a complete rundown of the new Sony 2013 TV range announced at CES 2013. Some of these Sony TV series will be US only and UK models will be confirmed shortly, as will prices and release dates where not shown.

Sony Bravia X900A Series

KD-65X9005A 65in, £tbc (pictured, available Summer)

KD-55X9005A 55in, £tbc (available Summer)

Ultra HD (4K)

4K X-Reality Pro picture engine

Motionflow XR800

Magnetic Fluid speaker technology

Passive 3D (4 pairs of glasses included)

Wifi

NFC remote

MHL-ready

USB playback

Sony Bravia W900A Series

Sony55W900

KDL-55W900A 55in, £tbc (pictured, available Spring)

KDL-46W900A 46in, £tbc (available Spring)

KDL-40W900A 40in, £tbc (available Spring)

Full HD

Edge LED backlight

X Reality Pro Engine

Motionflow XR800

Active 3D (2 pairs of glasses included)

Wifi

NFC remote

MHL-ready

Sony Bravia W805 Series

Sony47W802

KDL-55W805 55in £tbc (available Spring)

KDL-47W805 47in £tbc (pictured, available Spring)

KDL-42W805 42in £tbc (available Spring)

Full HD

X Reality Pro engine

Motionflow XR400

Passive 3D (4 pairs of glasses included)

Wifi

MHL-ready

Sony Bravia W650A Series

KDL-42W650A 42in £tbc (available Spring)

KDL-32W650A 32in £tbc (available Spring)

Full HD

Edge LED backlight

X Reality Pro engine

Motionflow XR200

