Sonos is working on a mini Move Bluetooth speaker, filing shows

It seems Sonos has another Bluetooth speaker up its sleeve. According to documents filed with the FCC (Federal Communications Commission) in the US (via The Verge), the device seems smaller than the Sonos Move (the firm's first portable speaker), and comes with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) on board.

We says "seems", because its dimensions aren't given. But it uses less power than the Move, which suggests it will take a smaller form.

That would position it as a rival to the best Bluetooth speakers around, like the JBL Flip 5, Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 (2nd Gen) and Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2.

The filing suggests the speaker will have a cylindrical design similar to the UE Boom 3. But unlike the Boom 3, it has a wireless charging dock for juicing up.

While a great-sounding device, the Sonos Move is a little bulky, so if Sonos can pack a similarly sweet sound into a much more portable – not to mention affordable – package, it should have a winner on its hands.

Sonos recently launched a replaceable battery kit for the Move, meaning that should the bundled powerpack wear out (as all lithium-ion batteries eventually do), you can swap in a new one without having to buy a whole new speaker. B&O has taken a similar tack with its recent Beosound Level speaker.

