Siri tips Apple event for next Tuesday – new iPad Pro incoming?

Siri has let slip the date of the next Apple launch event. When you ask the voice assistant, "When is the next Apple Event?" it replies with "Tuesday April 20th". That's just one week from today, meaning that official invites should drop very soon.

The 'accident' – spotted by noted tech watcher Jon Prosser – only works with a US Apple ID. If that's you, Siri should say: “The special event is on Tuesday, April 20th, at Apple Park in Cupertino, CA. You can get all the details on Apple.com".

Those with a UK Apple ID are simply told that "you can get all the details about Apple events on Apple.com". The link takes you to the Apple Event section of the company's website, which holds no further clues.

Apple hasn’t removed it (yet). When you ask Siri “when is the next Apple Event” it still replies with “Tuesday, April 20th” 👀 pic.twitter.com/Ll0hQfpNXtApril 13, 2021 See more

Siri's leak ties in with yesterday's Bloomberg tip that Apple will use the event to unveil two new iPad Pro tablets, including a 12.9in model with an exclusive Mini LED display (the tablet could be in short supply due to lack of Mini LED panels, though, according to the report).

There's also talk of Apple showing off the AirPods 3 true wireless earbuds, plus the long-awaited 'AirTags', smart stickers with built-in GPS tracking that help you locate your phone and house keys via Bluetooth. The event is expected to be an online-only affair, pre-recorded from the Cupertino giant's vast Apple Park headquarters in California.

Earlier this year, Prosser offered to shave off his eyebrows if the same Apple event didn't go ahead on 23rd March. Having made good on that promise, he's yet to raise the stakes ahead of today's rumoured announcement. Is he less confident in his prediction? Or are his eyebrows yet to grow back? With any luck we'll find out later today.

