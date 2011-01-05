There was a commendable lack of self-congratulation at the Sharp press conference this lunchtime (lunch, incidentally, was of the Saran-wrapped variety that’s seemingly built to withstand a nuclear strike).

For a company on the cusp of its centenary year – it was founded in 1912, in the propelling pencil business, and made its first radios in the 1920s –, Sharp is facing determinedly forward rather than basking in previous glories.

As is only appropriate when addressing a predominately American audience, Sharp executives dwelt lingeringly on the subject of size. ‘Making bigger better’ was a recurring theme, and the news that 70 inches is the new 55 inches seemed to play well with the natives in the crowd.