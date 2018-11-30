Trending

Save £50 on Samsung 4K Blu-ray player and soundbar, this weekend only

Black Friday may have been and gone, but there are still some hot home cinema deals out there

If you've just upgraded your TV and the rest of your home cinema set-up needs improving, Samsung has a deal on its UBD-7500 4K/HDR Blu-ray player and HW-MS550 soundbar this weekend that might pique your interest.

Both models are available with a £50 discount, bringing the Samsung UBD-7500 4K Blu-ray player down to just £129 and the Samsung HW-MS550 soundbar is reduced to £199. To get the discount go to the Samsung UK website and enter the discount code EARLYXMAS50 at checkout.

Samsung HW-MS550 soundbar is reduced to £199

You'll also qualify for a copy of the Incredibles 2 on 4K Blu-ray and six months free popcorn with the UBD-7500 and a six-month free popcorn and movie subscription if you buy the soundbar and Blu-ray player as a bundle.

Offer ends at midnight this Sunday, 2nd November.