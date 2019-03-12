Save over 40% on Sonos and Sonance outdoor system bundle

Best Buy is currently offering a huge saving on a Sonos/Sonance outdoor speaker streaming system, which includes two Sonance Mag O6 outdoor speakers, a Sonos Connect:Amp and an xPress audio keypad.

Originally $1199.98, the bundle is now $699.98 - a generous discount of 41 per cent.

The 55-watt-per-channel system lets you stream music stored on your home network or from a number of music services, such as Spotify, Pandora, Slacker Personal Radio, Rhapsody, Deezer, TuneIn, SiriusXM internet radio and iHeartRadio. There's also an aux input for directly connecting a smartphone, tablet or other source.

Naturally for outdoor speakers, the Sonance MAG O6 are weather resistant, with sealed enclosures that offer protection form the elements.

The accompanying magnetically-mounted xPRESS audio keypad has wi-fi connectivity, letting you pause, play and skip songs and adjust volume remotely.

So, if you're looking for an outdoor set-up for your garden before in time for spring, this deal (see below) could well be the bargain for you.

Got more cash to splurge and after something newer? Sonos has just announced its own outdoor speakers in collaboration with Sonance ($799/pair, available in April), designed to be partnered with the excellent Sonos' new Amp ($599, available now). So if your budget for an outdoor system is as much as $1400, this is where we'd spend it.

MORE:

7 of the best Sonos accessories to buy right now

Sonos Amp review

Sonos: everything you need to know

The best World Wide Stereo audio and home theater deals