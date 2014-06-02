Samsung has today introduced the Samsung Z, the first smartphone to come running the new Tizen operating system.

Tizen is in some ways similar to Android in that it can be designed to be device-specific. It is currently available across several platforms: Tizen Mobile, Tizen TV, Tizen Wearable and Tizen IVI (in-vehicle infotainment).

The new platform has yet to fully take off, although it can be found running on two other Samsung products: the NX300M Smart camera and the Galaxy Gear smartwatch.

The Z comes sporting a 4.8-inch HD Super AMOLED display, 2.3GHz Quad-core processor, 2GB of RAM, 8MP and 2.1MP rear and front-facing cameras, and a 2800mAh battery.

Samsung claims the Z will be able to provide a fast, optimal performance for users, with improved memory-management. The Z is also claimed to offer a faster start-up time and immediate multi-tasking capabilities.

Available in black and gold finishes, the Samsung Z features a slim, angular design with a leather-look rear panel, much like the one found on the Galaxy Note 3.

The Samsung Z will initially be available in Russia in Q3 of 2014, with availability in other territories to follow.

by Max Langridge

