Mobile World Congress hasn't started yet, but already details of new mobiles being launched at the show are leaking out on the web.

Our sister site Stuff.tv reports that a pair of budget Samsung mobiles have slipped out of the gate early – the Galaxy Ace 2 and the Galaxy Mini 2.

Neither phone is going to trouble high-end smartphones like the iPhone 4S or the Samsung Galaxy Nexus, instead offering entry-level features for those on a budget.

The 3.8in Galaxy Ace 2 packs in a WVGA display, an 800MHz processor, a 5MP camera and front-facing VGA snapper along with 4GB of internal storage (expandable with a microSD card).

The Galaxy Mini 2, meanwhile, sports a 3.27in HVGA display together with a 3MP camera and the same 800MHz processor and 4GB of (microSD-expandable) internal memory.

Both phones arrive sporting Samsung's TouchWiz screen over Android 2.3 Gingerbread. You also get the usual wi-fi, Bluetooth and USB 2.0 connectivity.

The Galaxy Mini 2 will hit France in March, with a wider release to follow. The Galaxy Ace 2 will arrive on UK shores in April, with pricing yet to be confirmed.

