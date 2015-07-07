First revealed back in February alongside the Artera components, Quad has now released more information on the five-strong S Series family.

All of the speakers in the range use Kevlar bass and midrange drivers, a specially-designed ribbon tweeter, and MDF and "high-density particleboard" cabinets.

There are two bookshelf speakers, the S-1 (£600 per pair) and S-2 (£800), which use 10cm and 12.5cm mid/bass drivers and stand 28.5 and 33cm tall respectively.

Joining the standmount models are two three-way floorstanders, the S-4 (£1300) and S-5 (£1600). The S-4 has a 10cm midrange driver, two 12.5cm bass drivers and stands 87cm tall, while the S-5 bumps the driver size to a 12.5cm mid and two 16.5cm bass units, and is 107cm high.

Lastly, the S-C centre channel (£500), has two 10cm mid/bass drivers and measures 16x40x20cm (HWD).

The use of ribbon-based drivers isn't a first for Quad, which launched a speaker known as the Corner Ribbon back in 1949. Other features include rear-firing reflex ports on the bookshelf speakers and three auxiliary bass radiators (ABRs) on the sealed floorstanders.

The new range has been designed by Peter Comeau, the man responsible for the Wharfedale Diamond range, amongst many others.

The Quad S Series range should be on sale by mid-July, with the speakers available in a choice of black or classic Quad sapele mahogany veneers. Piano black and piano white finishes will follow this autumn.

