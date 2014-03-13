Pure has introduced the Contour D1 digital radio dock with Bluetooth streaming as well as both 30-pin and lightning connectors for Apple devices.

The Contour D1 is Apple certified and features a revolving dock with clip-in adaptors to accomodate both new and legacy iPods, iPhones and iPads.

Users are also able to stream audio content from Bluetooth-enabled mobile devices and listen to digital radio.

The Contour D1 is compatible with Pure's free Connect app which grants access to more than 20,000 global internet radio stations, 200,000 free on-demand programmes and podcasts and millions of streamable tracks from Pure's subscription music service.

Pure claims the Contour D1 provides "high-clarity, room-filling sound" with 20W RMS of power.

Nick Hucker, Pure's director of marketing says: "Contour D1 offers the best possible flexibility for all the family with a choice of docking old or new Apple models, listening to a wide variety of digital radio stations or playing music wirelessly from the comfort of the sofa, regardless of Android or Apple ownership."

The Pure Contour D1 is available now for £150.

by Max Langridge

