Voca is a £100 rechargeable Bluetooth speaker that is designed to let you stream your music on the move and at home, with Pure claiming it provides "a more impactful and entertaining sound experience" than any mobile speaker.

Pure's engineers have tuned the Voca to deliver the best possible stereo sound quality, with dual passive radiators to enhance the low-end tones from the two full-range speakers.

Bluetooth connectivity will let you play music stored on a smartphone, tablet or computer from up to 10m (30ft) away, while an auxiliary input is also available for non-compatible devices. A built-in microphone will let you take calls too.

The Voca is also said to deliver up to 10 hours of playback when fully charged, while its design is intended to combine "a hard-wearing exterior with effortless style" thanks to its aluminium casing and illuminated controls.

Pure's Nick Hucker said: "People want their music delivered to them on the go. We wanted to bring the quality associated with a home hi-fi system to a more compact form factor that fits in with the way people live their lives."

