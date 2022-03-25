PS5 VRR is still missing from the latest software update, but it is apparently on the way

Gamers have been imploring Sony to add VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) support to the PlayStation 5 for what seems like forever. Now, the Japanese giant has obliged. Well, sort of.

"We’re also pleased to share that Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) is planned to release on PS5 in the coming months," reads the latest PlayStation Blog. "Gameplay in many PS5 titles [will] feel smoother as scenes render instantly, graphics [will] look crisper, and input lag [will be] reduced."

That VRR is finally coming to the PS5 is surely cause for celebration. That there's no clear word on when – save for it being in the "coming months" – isn't ideal. Still, it's clear that Sony is taking the rollout seriously.

As existing PS5 games don't offer native VRR support the firm has announced a patch to ensure "PS5 games can be fully optimized for VRR". In theory, this should bring VRR to any PS5 title.

But, again, there's something of a catch.

"This feature may improve video quality for some games," says Sony. "If this results in any unexpected visual effects, you can turn off this option at any time. Both VRR and this secondary option can be turned on or off."

Basically, the feature might not work perfectly with every game.

Of course, you'll also need an HDMI 2.1-compatible TV or monitor with VRR support in order to take advantage of the new feature. Many of the best TVs offer dynamic refresh rates, so you won't be short of choice – especially now that Sony has added VRR support to selected 2021 Bravia TVs.

VRR aside, the new PS5 and PS4 system updates, which are rolling out globally now, add "Hey PlayStation" voice commands, a new 'Party Chat' function and the ability for those with unilateral hearing loss to output mono sound through headphones.

MORE:

Still hunting for a console? Find a PS5 restock

Is it any good? Read our full and frank PS5 review

Full-fat or lite? PS5 vs PS5 Digital Edition: which should you buy?