PS5 Pro and new Xbox Series X consoles launching in 2023, says major TV maker

Sony and Microsoft are gearing up to launch upgraded versions of their flagship games consoles next year, one TV manufacturer has predicted. Chinese tech giant TCL Technology – best known for its affordable TVs – reckons we'll see the PS5 Pro and a new Xbox Series X launch in either 2023 or 2024, with specs including native 8K support and 120Hz refresh rates.

TCL made the prediction at a conference, as first reported by Tom Henderson (via GamesRadar (opens in new tab)).

In a new conference, TCL Technology have said that a new Xbox Series S/X and PS5 Pro are coming in 2023/2024.Via https://t.co/FI7Jgq0egY pic.twitter.com/7v2sNVNVm4May 25, 2022 See more

Native 8K gaming would make for sharper visuals, while 120Hz would mean less blur during fast-moving gameplay. TCL Technology also believes the consoles will boast an enhanced GPU for more powerful graphics.

Both consoles have been rumoured before, and it's also not the first time 2023 has been mentioned. But a public pronouncement from such a huge tech firm as TCL certainly lends the rumour credence.

The PS5 and Xbox Series X went on sale at the end of 2020. Despite being on sale for 18 months, both consoles have been hard to find, with chip shortages causing supply issues all around the world. The situation is now easing for the Xbox Series X, though Sony's PS5 is still in short supply at most retailers.

MORE:

Epic PS5 DualSense deal sees controllers drop to lowest price ever

Head to head: PS5 vs Xbox Series X: which is better?

PS5 stock: the latest on where you can buy a PS5

Xbox Series X stock: the latest on where to buy the new Xbox