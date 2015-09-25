Trending

Promoted: Bluesound Gen 2 - now at Sevenoaks

By

Bluesound’s boffins have been busy. And now you can get your mitts on the fruits of their labours at Sevenoaks Sound and Vision

Not so long ago there was a stark difference in how you’d listen to music in your house.

Multiroom was for streaming standard-quality music, either ripped from CDs or piped from the internet. High-res was confined to one room, from a dedicated system – one that cost a lot, and maybe even required some sort of IT certification to be able to operate.

That all changed when Bluesound arrived on the scene last year with its multiroom high-res ecosystem – and it’s about to get even better with the company’s Gen 2 range, available now at Sevenoaks Sound and Vision. Want studio master-quality sound all over your house? This is how you do it.

The set-up

The new, completely redesigned range uses the proprietary BluOS system to integrate all music, from all sources – be it on a hard-drive, CD-based or pulled from the ether – into a single stream for distribution around the house.

Three of the products integrate into existing systems – so you can use your current speakers and amplification – while three are complete plug-and-play music systems. Most can connect to your television too, even integrating your remote control for a truly seamless system.

They’re not just a pretty fascia, either – there’s plenty of new stuff going on under the hood. Tech fans will salivate at the 1GHz ARM Cortex-A9 processor, Gigabit Ethernet and coaxial digital outputs (on the NODE 2 and VAULT 2), while kings of convenience can rejoice at the Bluetooth 4.0 with aptX support, analogue and optical inputs, new Wi-Fi design and IR sensor with TV Connect learning function.

And, of course, all the models have headphone outputs with dedicated amps – so you can keep listening into the night.

Want in? Of course you do. Here’s what’s on offer at Sevenoaks:

Node 2 hi-res wireless music streamer - £429

Powernode 2 hi-res wireless music streamer/amplifier - £699

Vault 2 hi-res music server/CD ripper - £999

Pulse Mini hi-res wireless speaker system - £419

Pulse Flex hi-res wireless speaker system - £269

To see the full Bluesound Gen 2 range, click here >>>

For more offers – and more home entertainment kit than you can possibly fit into your house, visit www.sevenoakssoundandvision.co.uk.

Promoted content is paid for by an advertiser.