Primephonic enriches its music streaming experience with digital CD booklets

The importance of music streaming today cannot be understated; it's the most convenient and affordable way to access the world's music. But inherently it does sacrifice some of the physical elements of buying and consuming albums that many of us music fans have spent decades cherishing – such as the imminent perusal of the CD booklet as soon as you unwrap the cellophane.

Well, classic streaming service Primephonic is looking to enrich its offering by providing much of its catalogue with readable digital CD booklets. Collaborating with major labels such as Sony, Universal and Harmonia Mundi, as well as hundreds of other smaller labels, the Primephonic app will soon stock tens of thousands of digital booklets for its 230,000-album-strong catalogue of classical works.

The Amsterdam-based company intends to provide as many digital booklets as possible over the course of the year.

"Our subscribers are passionate about the genre and want to absorb as much information detailing composers, instrumentalists, and conductors, as possible," said Primephonic CEO Thomas Steffens. "This is also an important service update to ensure all artists are accurately credit for their work, something that is particularly relevant for the classical music genre due to its collaborative nature.”

We called Primephonic "a service we could recommend as a go-to for existing classical music fans and those wanting to expand their sonic horizons alike", due to its excellent sound quality and accessible interface for both savvy and non-savvy classical music fans. The latest feature is clear indication of Primephonic's goal to continue enhancing the classical music streaming experience further.

Primephonic costs from-£9.99 per month, although can be trialled for free for 14 days.

