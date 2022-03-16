Polk packs Dolby Atmos and DTS:X into a minuscule 15-inch soundbar

Polk Audio has released its latest Dolby Atmos soundbar, the MagniFi Mini AX, which the company says can deliver immersive audio despite measuring only 15-inches long.

Similar to the What Hi-Fi? award-winning Sonos Beam Gen 2 (a comparably whopping 26 inches long), Polk's MagniFi Mini AX's five speakers are all front-facing, using psychoacoustic processing to deliver virtual 3D sound.

Unlike the Beam, the MagniFi Mini AX supports rival audio format DTS:X alongside Dolby Atmos. It also offers Polk's own SDA 3D Audio Technology, which it boldly claims can up-mix stereo audio to 360-degree surround sound.

The main unit of this ultra-compact soundbar houses three mid-range LCR 5cm drivers and a pair of 2cm tweeters. An external wireless sub is included, though it's considerably less petite with an 18cm downward-facing woofer. The system can be further expanded into a 5.1 set-up with the addition of the SR2 wireless surround speakers ($169 currently only available in the US) for a more immersive sound.

Hardwired connectivity includes HDMI eARC/ARC, optical and mini-jack inputs, while streaming options are well covered with Apple AirPlay 2, Google Chromecast, Bluetooth 5 and Spotify Connect.

There are sound modes tailored to movies and music, and Polk's VoiceAdjust technology is onboard to help enhance dialogue from the soundbar's centre channel. Meanwhile, Night Mode increases speech clarity and turns down the bass for late-night viewing.

To facilitate an easy set-up, there's a remote control included and an OLED character display on the front of the soundbar. The MagniFi Mini AX is also Roku TV Ready, so if you pair it with a Roku TV, the sound settings will be integrated into your screen menu.

Polk has already dabbled in miniature soundbars with the MagniFi Mini and released its first virtual Dolby Atmos offering, the Signa S4, late last year.

Unbelievably the MagniFi Mini AX isn't the most compact Dolby Atmos soundbar we've seen, with that distinction reserved for last year's dubious LG Eclair, which measures only 12 inches long and contains upward-firing drivers.

The MagniFi Mini AX is available now in the UK and US, priced at £429 ($499, around AU$774).

