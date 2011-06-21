Chances are you may have bought a slimline TV, so you want a slimline home cinema system to go with it.

Enter these two new systems from Pioneer, the £700 HTP-SLH500 (above) and £750 HTP-SLH600 (below), both of which come with a slimline VSX-S300 multichannel receiver.

A set of equally compact 'Sound Wing' speakers are supplied as part of the package.

The VSX-S300 has four 3D-compatible HDMI inputs, Class D sound, high-definition audio decoding and Pioneer's Advanced Multichannel Acoustic Calibration system.

An optional AS-BT200 Bluetooth adapter enables wireless audio playback from any A2DP Bluetooth-enabled mobile device or computer.

As for the 'Sound Wing' speakers, they use Horizontal-Vertical-Transforming (HVT) technology, allowing them to be much thinner while still creating a 360 degree soundscape.

There are two speaker packages available: conventional satellite speakers for the HTP-SLH500 system, and an integrated soundbar-style speaker with the HTP-SLH600.

Both systems also come with a S-SLW500 subwoofer, designed to sit underneath the receiver, and will be available in the UK from July.

