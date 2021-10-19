Panasonic’s 5-star true wireless buds are less than half price at Amazon AU

If the freshly-announced Apple AirPods 3 are a little too expensive for you, here's your chance to score a pair of Panasonic ANC buds at a severely discounted price from Amazon Australia.

In our review, we gave the Panasonic RZ-S500W full marks for their expansive and detailed sound, solid noise cancelling and excellent touch controls – in fact, we liked them so much they earned a coveted What Hi-Fi? Award for 2021.

While they've admittedly been available to purchase for far less than their initial AU$249 launch price for some time, you can now score them at their lowest price ever from Amazon at just AU$109.95 – saving you a massive 56% off the RRP overall. And, because they're over that AU$39 threshold, delivery is entirely free.

Image Panasonic RZ-S500W true wireless ANC earbuds | AU$109.95 (was AU$249; save AU$139.05) On top of some truly solid audio for their price point, the RZ-S500W from Panasonic offers excellent noise-cancelling, a 6.5-hour battery life from the buds (with a further 13 in the case), an IPX4 rating and solid call quality for the format. These buds are available in either Black or White with a 56% discount at Amazon Australia, and with free shipping to boot. View Deal

Amazon notes that this 'top deal' ends in 5 days (which would be Sunday, October 4), but there's every chance stock will run out before then, so get in quick if you want to secure this offer and score one of the best pairs of wireless earbuds on the market.