Ortofon extends centenarian celebrations with more special edition styli

Earlier this year, Ortofon launched the Stylus 2M Blue 100, a special edition run of the Stylus 2M Blue that bears a ‘100’ logo printed on the underside of the stylus body.

The company is now extending that treatment to its Stylus 2M Bronze 100 and Stylus 2M Black 100 styli, which also feature the same technical specifications as their originals - just with a printed logo.

These three new styli have been released to incentivise customers to upgrade their turntable experience during Ortofon’s 100th anniversary year.

Ortofon's UK distributor Henley Audio is offering the two latest styli at a 20 per cent discount while stocks last, too.

The Stylus 2M Bronze 100, which offers the next step up in performance from the 2M Blue, is therefore priced £185 - a saving of £45 over its normal price.

The Stylus 2M Black 100, meanwhile, costs £300 (£70 less than its usual RRP) and is the natural upgrade for the 2M Bronze.

