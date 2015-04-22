It's a compact and minimalist design, capable of delivering 85W per channel into 8Ohms. Power comes from NuForce Class D amplifier technology.

The unit's "highly efficient design uses less energy and generates less heat to provide ultra-reliable operation with excellent green credentials", says Optoma.

Housed in an anodised aluminium casing, available in black or silver, the STA120 is designed to partner the Optoma DAC80 digital preamp and WDC200 wireless DAC (digital-to-analogue converter). It can also be used as part of a surround system and is suitable for custom installation.

The amp follows on from the range of Optoma NuForce components launched at the Bristol Sound & Vision Show earlier this year.

