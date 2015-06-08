For those who want an entry-level, standalone Dolby Atmos AV receiver there's the Onkyo TX-SR444 at £350, available from the end of June in silver or black (shown above). It sits between the TX-SR343 and TX-SR545 in Onkyo's current range, and delivers 100W per channel.

Additional features include four HDCP 2.2-compliant HDMI inputs and one HDMI output capable of 4K/60Hz video passthrough complete with 4:4:4 colour space and 21:9 aspect ratio.

For ease of installation, Onkyo has also included an on-screen set-up guide, AccuEQ room acoustic calibration and a Quick Setup button for 'on-the-fly' settings adjustment.

The complete package

If you prefer an all-in-one Dolby Atmos package, there's the Onkyo HT-S5805 5.1.2 home cinema package at £700. It will be available in July in black only, and includes the HT-R494 7.1-channel AV receiver combined with a wall-mountable Dolby Atmos speaker package.

Each two-way front speaker houses a 12cm main driver, 2.5cm balanced-dome tweeter and an upward-firing 8cm woofer separately powered by the receiver's height channel. An active 80W subwoofer provides additional bass.

You can buy the SKS-HT588 Dolby Atmos speaker package on its own, for use with any Atmos-enabled receiver, for £450.

