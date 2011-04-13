Onkyo is introducing a second Spotify-enabled AV receiver, the £800 TX-NR709, which joins the £500 TX-NR609 model launched last month.

The TX-NR709 is a 7.2-channel, THX Select2 Plus design with eight HDMI inputs, dual HDMI outputs, decoding of high-definition audio formats, support for 3D video, an audio return channel and video upscaling to 4K resolution.

There's a front-mounted USB socket for direct digital connection of of iPod/iPhone and USB mass storage devices. A proprietary universal port enables users to connect Onkyo peripherals.

Being network capable, it can stream audio from a PC or the internet, including Spotify's Premium service and internet radio stations

Additional features inlcude DSP modes for gaming, Audyssey Dynamic EQ and Dynamic Volume, 7.2 multichannel preamp outputs and TI Burr-Brown PCM1690 192kHz/24-bit DACs.

Also joining the Onkyo stable are two 3D-ready, 5.1 receiver/speaker packages as well as a 5.1 speaker-only set-up.

The HT-S9405THX 5.1 system (£1000) and HT-S6405 (above, £600) will be available in May, as will the SKS-HT648 5.1 speaker package with subwoofer (£300).

Finally, the Onkyo BD-SP309 3D-compatible Blu-ray player (below) is on sale this month for £200. It offers 1080p upscaling, AVCHD and DivX Plus HD (MKV) video support, an ethernet port for home networking connectivity and onboard decoding for Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD Master Audio soundtracks.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook

.