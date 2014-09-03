Google Chromecast is the streaming dongle that plugs directly into the HDMI port on your TV, before connecting to your wi-fi network and allowing you to access a wide range of video-on-demand services.

It's the latest platform on which you can watch Now TV, the service that provides the latest films from Sky Movies, live sporting action from Sky Sports and entertainment programmes from more than 10 pay TV channels.

And to coincide with the Chromecast, it has been confirmed that ITV Encore – the new drama channel from ITV – will be made part of the Entertainment Month Pass, which already includes Sky 1, Sky Atlantic and MTV.

Now TV director Gidon Katz said: “We’re big fans of tiny media streaming devices so we’re really excited to add Google Chromecast to the family. It means customers have another great way to enjoy Now TV on their big screen."

