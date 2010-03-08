As announced in our news section, Onkyo has a whole new range of home cinema products on the way in the next couple of months, with facilities including HDMI 1.4 for 3D passthrough and Audio Return Channel, upscaling and a stack of Audyssey technologies.

There are three complete 5.1-channel home cinema sound packages, to which you only need add a Blu-ray or DVD player and a TV.



This is the £500 HT-S6305, which combines the TX-SR508 receiver with the gloss black HTP-638 5.1-channel speaker system, complete with a 150W active subwoofer.



Below it in the range is the £400 HT-S5305, which uses the simpler HT-R538 receiver and HTP-538 speaker package, and delivers 6x100W.



Completing the line-up is the HT-S3305, at £330, which uses an HT-R380 5.1-channel receiver, delivering 5x100W, and the HTP-338 speaker system, with a slimline subwoofer. Onkyo reckons this system will appeal to gamers.



All three systems are available in April.



Keeping it simple is the HTX-22HDX audio system, available in May at £300. It packs five 25W channels of amplification, a 50W active subwoofer, and an AV receiver with three HDMI 1.4 inputs into a single enclosure.



That makes it fully 3D-ready, as well as decoding the latest HD Audio formats, and as standard it comes with two satellite speakers.

However, an add-on pack of centre and surround speakers, the £100 SKS-22SX, will be available to upgrade it to full 5.1-channel working.

Finally, in May Onkyo will launch a new Blu-ray player, the £200 BD-SP308. It's BD-Live capable, has 1080p DVD upscaling, and has a front-mounted USB port for media up to AVCHD movie files.



