Netflix has announced that it now has 1 million members in the UK and Ireland, just seven months after launch

The subscription streaming movie service has gone up against the likes of LoveFilm and Acetrax in the UK, backed by a heavy marketing presence online and on TV.

Netflix rather bullishly compares its growth to that of social media giants Facebook and Twitter, which, it says, took twice and four times as long respectively to hit the million milestone.

We'd be surprised if Netflix goes on to get anywhere near the level of interaction that Facebook or Twitter enjoys, however.

A YouGov survey for Netflix also revealed that ten percent of the UK population now spends two hours or more of their day watching TV online.

The survey also showed comedy and drama were the two favourite genres – sounds like quite a wide amount of content there – and that Sunday night is the most popular viewing time.

Upcoming TV and movies on Netflix include 50/50, 2012 and Iron Man 2, plus new seasons of Breaking Bad and Damages.

Netflix is available online and on over 500 devices, such as Sony's latest Bravia models.

