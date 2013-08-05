Monitor Audio has revealed details of its new Radius Series speakers, bringing new versions of the popular Radius 45, 90 and 270 (above) speakers, plus a new 200 centre, re-engineered subwoofers and a Radius One soundbar.

The new Radius speakers, which are set for release this September, come with new all-metal driver configurations and C-CAM bass drivers and tweeters.

The 8-strong line-up in full is: Radius 45 "super-compact" bookshelf speaker, Radius 90 compact speaker, Radius 225 LCR, Radius 200 centre, Radius One soundbar (below), Radius 270 floorstander, plus the Radius 380 and Radius 390 subwoofers.

Monitor Audio says the main changes will come from the new metal drivers, which sport C-CAM material bass drivers and a new 25mm tweeter – technology originally found on the Platinum and Gold GX speakers. MA promises the new drivers will help deliver speakers with a cleaner and more accurate sound.

The new Radius 225 LCR offers a slimmer centre speaker than MA has delivered before (40% slimmer than its predecessor, the 225HD), with both this new centre and the Radius One soundbar coming in at just 65mm in depth.

Both can be happily wall-mounted as a result. The soundbar sports three identical channels – 3x bass drivers and 3x tweeters – and comes in black, walnut and white finishes.

More details on the new Monitor Radius speakers:

Radius 45 super-compact speaker cube

£200 pair

• Configuration and dimensions remain similar to its predecessor

• Single point ¼”x20TPI wall fixing. Use the optional Monitor Audio UWB or any standard wall bracket

Radius 90 compact 2-way monitor

£350 pair

• Configuration and dimensions remain similar to its predecessor

• Single point ¼”x20TPI wall fixing. Use the optional Monitor Audio UWB or any standard wall bracket

• New 4” C-CAM bass driver

• New C-CAM gold dome tweeter

• Bespoke Radius stands available in black and white £175 pair

Radius 200 compact centre-channel speaker

£200 each

• New ultra compact - dedicated centre speaker

• Dual C-CAM bass drivers with C-CAM tweeter in MTM style configuration

Radius 225 compact LCR

£275 each

• Cabinet depth reduced to 65mm to allow for lower profile on-wall placement and more attractive appearance. Cabinet depth is 40% less than its predecessor

• Dual C-CAM bass drivers with C-CAM tweeter in MTM style configuration

• Monitor Audio UWB included

Radius 270 compact floorstander

£700 pair

• Configuration remains similar to its predecessor.

• New 4” C-CAM bass drivers

• New C-CAM gold dome tweeter

Radius One compact soundbar

£500 each

• Smaller, compact size - cabinet depth reduced to only 65mm to allow for lower profile on-wall placement and more attractive appearance. Cabinet depth is 40% less than its predecessor

• Integrates three identical channels - 3x C-CAM bass drivers, 3 x C-CAM tweeters working in individual separate ported cabinets

• Change to single grille to further enhance the visual appearance and style

• Monitor Audio UWB included

Radius 380 compact subwoofer

£500 each

• New ultra- compact ‘cube’ shape high performance subwoofer.

• Dual 8” C-CAM drivers – long throw driven C-CAM bass driver and C-CAM ABR (Auxiliary Bass Radiator)

• ABR is tuned low in frequency and designed to provide tight clean, but powerful bass

• Side-firing drivers with no grilles, colour coded to match the contrasting cabinet finishes (white has silver driver cones; black and dark wood finishes have black cone)

• 200 watt class D amplifier with DSP – 100% increase in power over its predecessor

• Impact, Music and Movie Settings

• 12V trigger

Radius 390 compact subwoofer

£600 each

• New compact ‘cube’ shape high performance subwoofer.

• Dual 10” C-CAM drivers – long throw driven C-CAM bass driver and C-CAM ABR (Auxiliary Bass Radiator)

• ABR is tuned low in frequency and designed to provide tight clean, but powerful bass

• Side-firing drivers with no grilles, colour coded to match the contrasting cabinet finishes (white has silver driver cones; black and dark wood finishes have black cone)

• 220 watt class D amplifier with DSP.

• Impact, Music and Movie Settings

• 12V trigger

The new Monitor Audio Radius speakers are set for release this September and we will have a review of the new R90HT1 5.1 surround sound speaker system in the October issue, out August 28th.

MORE: Monitor Audio Radius R90HT 5.1 review

by Joe Cox

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join us on Facebook