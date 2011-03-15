Microsoft will stop releasing Zune music and video players according to reports, preferring instead to focus on putting the Zune software on WIndows Mobile phones.

Bloomberg reports a 'person familiar with the decision', who says that the move will instead allow Microsoft to focus on other devices.

The latest Zune HD player never made it to the UK, stalling after a US release, but the Zune Video service is on Xbox consoles in the UK.

Zune gives users access to video content – and music in the US – and was billed as a rival to iTunes when it was first announced.

It's this service and similar on-demand Zune-branded offerings for Windows Mobile phones that Microsoft is expected to focus on instead.

