If you want your music to sound bigger, go louder, and beat harder, you need a pair of floorstanding speakers in your life. And there's no shortage of quality options at the £1000 level. Our May Supertest brings together seven different models including the Award-winning Q Acoustics Concept 40s. They're up against new speakers from Tannoy and B&W, both keen to knock the Concepts off their perch.

Virtual reality

May's Insider section looks at the potential impact of wearable technology on the way we enjoy music and movies. In particular, we discuss virtual reality and how Dolby is looking to combine this futuristic technology with its Atmos surround sound format.

Portable headphones

If you've recently invested in a new smartphone, such as the HTC One M9 or Sony Xperia Z3 you'll be wanting to take advantage of the picture and sound quality on offer. We've got the perfect test for you with six pairs of portable on-ear/over-ear headphones, each one a massive improvement on anything that comes free with today's handsets. Bang and Olufsen's H2 headphones and the Philips M1 MkIIs battle it out with Sennheiser, Sony, Audio-Technica and Beats by Dr. Dre.

Projectors

Who doesn't want to bring the magic of the movies into their home? We prove you don't have to spend a fortune to enjoy a bigger picture with a test of four projectors, all costing a grand or less. We pit the feature-packed Philips Screeneo HDP1590TV against a trio of newcomers from BenQ, InFocus and Optoma.

Music streamers

Ready to make your existing hi-fi system streaming-savvy? Then have we got a test for you. Three intense head-to-head challenges at different price points, including Award-winning streamers from the likes of Pioneer, Cambridge Audio and Bluesound.

And there's more...

Our regular features also provide some extra stimulation with First Tests covering Q Acoustics' stunning new 3020 standmounters, and an awesome pair of Sennheiser headphones that bring a double-whammy of Bluetooth and noise-cancelling. There's also a dynamic disc-spinner in the shape of a Cyrus CD transport.

Meanwhile, this month's Temptations include an entertaining stereo amp from Pathos and a heavyweight, high-end DAC from Pioneer-owned TAD (Technical Audio Devices). Both of these products manage to take sound quality to a completely new level.

And don't forget you can download the digital edition of the magazine directly to your smartphone or tablet at any time. Happy reading!