Man of Steel soundtrack is first DTS Headphone:X release

Hans Zimmer's Man of Steel soundtrack comes with DTS Headphone:X sound setting, which brings surround sound to headphones – and you can try it for free

The soundtrack to Man of Steel, produced by Hans Zimmer, has become the first film soundtrack to be released using the new DTS Headphone:X codec.

The new DTS virtual surround sound technology aims to recreate the surround sound experience in standard headphones.

You can listen to the DTS Headphone:X soundtrack using the Hans Zimmer's Z+ Music app or by buying a deluxe CD copy of the Man of Steel soundtrack.

The deluxe CD version comes with a special code allowing for one free download of the soundtrack within the Z+ Music app.

Still a relatively new technology, DTS Headphone:X aims to recreate a surround sound experience with regular headphones: "a Home Theatre in your pocket for mobile audio", as DTS describes it.

DTS says the app allows the producer to "capture the acoustics" of a studio, so when Zimmer used multiple drum kits placed all around a microphone, the Headphone:X technology should bring this to life in your ears. Pretty neat, eh?

Zimmer says: "With the Man of Steel soundtrack, I wanted to try something new and give fans the opportunity to connect with characters and completely immerse themselves in the emotion and action of the movie in a way that's never been done before.

"Every bit of the music is accurately recreated, allowing fans to hear all elements of the soundtrack, exactly as I heard it while producing it."

Fans of Superman can give it a go by downloading the Z+ Music app for iPad, iPod Touch and iPhone, free of charge – making it a bit of a steal...

