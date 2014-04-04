Klipsch has announced two new pairs of Reference in-ear headphones in the shape of the R6 and R6i.

Inspired by the firm's loudspeakers, the new buds claim to feature similar technology, with 6.5mm drivers incorporating a Dual Magnet, Dynamic Moving Coil Micro Speaker design.

Klipsch says the new headphones will deliver the company's 'signature sound featuring "high efficiency, low distortion [and a] wide dynamic range".

Both pairs have been constructed from aluminium and elastomer, and feature flat cabling for "added strength and tangle resistance".

MORE: Best headphones to buy in 2014

Klipsch's patented oval ear-tips are in effect once again. The US manufacturer claiming that they "naturally fit the contours of the ear canal" and offer "superior noise-isolation".

The Klipsch Reference R6 in-ear monitors are available in black or white finishes. They come with a one-year warranty, carry case and four pairs of different-sized oval tips. They will retail for $80 on Klipsch's website later this month.

The Reference R6i meanwhile have the added benefit of a three-button remote and microphone for hands-free calls and control of music on any iOS device.

They are also available in black or white and come bundled with the same accessories and warranty as the R6. They will cost $100 when released later this month.

The new in-ear headphones follow in the footsteps of the likes of the five-star, Klipsch Image X7i earphones, which are now available for around £120.

MORE: See all our headphone reviews

by Max Langridge

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join us on Facebook

Find us on Google+