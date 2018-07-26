Klipsch has announced its latest pair of headphones. The wireless-with-neckband design, dubbed R5, are IPX4-rated, so getting splashed while on the beach (or by rain, should there ever be any) won't be a problem.
The neckband itself is a hand-stitched leather number, and the R5s also feature an integrated rechargeable battery (charged via supplied USB cable) and integrated Qualcomm cVc microphone promises high-quality hands-free telephony.
The Klipsch R5 Neckband costs £115 and is on sale now.
