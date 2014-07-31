The Klipsch Reference range joins the already available Reference II Series, and becomes the entry-level series in what will become a "tiered approach to Reference home theatre speakers to be completed in 2015".

Two floorstanders (the R-28F and R-26F), two monitors (R-15M and R-14M), a centre channel (R-25C) and a surround speaker (R-14S) make up the new Reference series, in addition to the R-10SW and R-12SW subwoofers.

[UPDATE 31.07.14] - We've now had confirmation of the UK prices for the new products: the floorstanding speakers start from £239; a pair of monitors start at £159; the centre channel will cost £159; a pair of surrounds will set you back £199; and the price point of a subwoofer ranging from £259 to £319.

All of the Reference speakers – available in a brushed black polymer veneer finish – will boast Tractrix Horn technology and Linear Travel Suspension aluminium tweeters, the latter a feature of past Reference units.

The subwoofers are also available in a black polymer veneer finish, with front-firing drivers designed to offer deep bass and flexibility of placement, as well as "exceptionally light" Injection Molded Graphite woofers.

Klipsch's Mark Casavant commented: "It is our goal for listeners to feel the power, detail and emotion Klipsch speakers are able to bring out of music and movies, as if they are being heard or seen for the first time."

