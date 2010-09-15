We can this morning exclusively reveal details of KEF's new, eighth-generation Q Series.

The new range uses technology originally designed for KEF's Concept Blade speaker first shown at the Munich High End Show in 2009.

At the heart of the new Q Series is the latest Uni-Q driver array. This has a larger, high-performance vented tweeter mounted at the acoustic centre of a new resonance damped, metal cone LF/MF driver.

The new Q Series' advanced bass driver is also a key part of the design. A die-cast aluminium chassis rigidly locates the high-efficiency vented magnet assembly to prevent unwanted resonance, and the larger 50mm voice coil "ensures impressive power handling and output levels", claims KEF.

First to arrive in the new line-up are the £380 Q100 and £450 Q300. Both are two-way standmounters, the Q100 having a 5.25in Uni-Q driver array and the Q300 a 6.5in Uni-Q. They're available in English cherry, black oak or European walnut finishes.

KEF says the Q100 is ideal as a 'mini monitor' for stereo music playback, or as rear effects speakers in a home cinema set-up. The Q300 is designed as a larger hi-fi speaker, a front speaker in smaller home cinema systems or a rear speaker in larger ones.

The new, more traditional rectilinear cabinet design gives 30 per cent more volume enclosure for deeper bass, adds KEF.

Further floorstanding, centre speaker and subwoofer models will join the new Q Series range later this year.

