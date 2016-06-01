The 4K TV stars have aligned, we have physical and streaming 4K HDR content and some very good and very affordable screens to play it on. We’ve rounded up reviews of TVs from the big five brands, Sony, Panasonic, Samsung, LG and Philips to help you decide where you should be spending your money if you feel an upgrade is in order.

How to set up your TV

That’s not all. There’s also solid helpful installation advice in the form of our TV set-up guide. We’ve covered every aspect of getting the best from your screen, from placement to picture settings to processing. Your TV will thank you and reward you immensely for spending a bit of time fine tuning.

Standmount speaker group test

Bowers and Wilkins’ 685 S2s have won What Hi-Fi? Awards for the past couple of years, because no other pair of speakers around the £500 mark has been able to properly challenge them. We’ve since had deliveries of rivals from Dynaudio and Quad that hope to dethrone the king. Can either of them claim the crown?

Three-way Android battle

Apple has dominated the smartphone market for a long time, consistently producing phones that are easy to use and have great screens and audio capabilities. Now though, we’ve got some serious contenders from the Android camp. Samsung, LG and HTC have all produced their best phones in years, but which is best? We put all three through that What Hi-Fi? testing process to find out.

Insider: The state of vinyl

Our Insider section this month reflects on Record Store Day in April and looks at the current state of vinyl compared to its CD and streaming rivals. While the format is seeing a resurgence, can it really compete with the convenience of streaming?

And that's not all...

The Temptations section features a retro-looking DAC/headphone amp from Audio-Technica, complete with VU meters, and a CD player with built-in DAC and preamplifier from Meridian.

And no issue of What Hi-Fi? would be complete without the First Tests section and this month we cast our eyes and ears over two fantastic new products from Sony: the PS-HX500 turntable with hi-res audio ripping ability and the multi-talented UHP-P1 Blu-ray player. There are also reviews of AudioQuest’s latest DragonFly DAC and Arcam’s SR250 stereo amplifier that can double up as an AV receiver.

And don't forget, you can download the digital edition of the magazine directly to your smartphone or tablet at any time.