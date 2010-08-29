Now Sony is building on that trend with the arrival of the first of six new 3D BD recorders, due in Japanese shops toward the end of September.

And the company won't just be selling standalone 3D Blu-ray recorders: due on sale in December is a range of three 3D TVs complete with built-in Blu-ray recorders.

The new 3D recorders, which will have hard disks ranging in capacity from 320GB to 2TB, are expected to sell at prices from Y 90,000 (£680) to Y 270,000 (£2040). They will feature fast 0.5sec start-up, and will be able to record two hi-def programmes simultaneously.