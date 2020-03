Jamo 's compact A 200 surround speaker has won an iF 2012 award for product design.

The iF Design Awards are presented each year by the iF International Forum Design in Hanover, Germany. This year there were 4322 applications from 48 countries in all award categories.

The Jamo A 200 speakers can be wall mounted on brackets or placed on pedestals, and are available in gloss black or white lacquer.

A complete Jamo A 200 5.1 package (five A 20 satellites, plus a 200W SUB 210 subwoofer) costs £640, or £460 without the subwoofer.

