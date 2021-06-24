iPhone 14 range could use new Touch ID tech and include cheaper 6.7-inch iPhone

Respected Apple watcher analyst Ming-Chu Kuo believes the iPhone 14 line will boast a next-gen 'under-display' fingerprint reader, an upgraded wide-angle camera and also include the cheapest 6.7in iPhone to date.

Kuo makes the prediction in his latest investor note:

"Growth drivers for the new [2022] iPhones will come from 1) the potential for under-display fingerprint support (using Apple’s own technology), 2) the lowest price ever for a large (6.7″) iPhone (we expect it to be under USD 900), and 3) a wide camera upgrade to 48MP for high-end models."

Kuo also claims the 2022 iPhone line-up could comprise two 'affordable' handsets (6.1in and 6.7in iPhone 14) and two 'premium' devices (6.1in iPhone Pro and 6.7in iPhone Pro Max).

The 'Pro' models are expected to sport an upgraded camera sensor to support Apple's push into augmented reality. That ties in nicely with the rumour that Apple is planning to launch a mixed reality headset in 2022.

There's no mention of a 5.4in iPhone 14 mini, but that's no surprise; Apple reportedly ended production of the current iPhone 12 mini earlier this month due to low sales (via SlashGear). It's thought that an iPhone 13 mini if launched this year, will be the swan-song for Apple's most pocketable smartphone.

The latest report doesn't go into too much detail but reliable Apple gazer Kuo has already tipped the 2022 iPhone for a fully 'notch-less' design and support for 8K video capture. The handset could also feature a 'punch hole' front camera, as seen on the five-star Samsung Galaxy S21.

Of course, 2022 is quite a way off. Right now, Apple is presumably focusing all its efforts on the upcoming iPhone 13, which is said to feature a 10 per cent smaller notch, faster chip, 120Hz ProMotion display and 5G. We'll keep you up to date with all the latest iPhone 13 rumours, release dates, leaks and news throughout the summer.

