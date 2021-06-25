iFi adds 'wi-fi audio transport' Zen Stream to its compact and affordable Zen Series

Southport UK-based hi-fi specialist, iFi, is building on its diminutive but impressive Zen Series with the introduction of Zen Stream, a dedicated separate which promises to bring high-performance wi-fi streaming for any audio system – simply connect it to a DAC.

Described as a ‘Wi-fi audio transport’, the Zen Stream acts as a bridge between your wi-fi network and your audio system. It connects to a router via wi-fi or Ethernet cable, and outputs to an external DAC (or an amp with digital inputs) via USB or S/PDIF – iFi is quick to state that the Zen Stream's perfect streaming partner might be its own Zen DAC hi-res DAC/headphone amp.

iFi also claims the Zen Stream's open-source architecture and custom-designed hardware and software make it flexible and future-proof – it works with multiple platforms, offers seamless integration with streaming services such as Spotify and Tidal and offers hi-res audio support over wi-fi.

Under the distinctive dark grey aluminium extrusion (that houses all of iFi's Zen Series products) a quad-core ARM Cortex microprocessor and dual-band wi-fi reception (2.4GHz and 5GHz with 802.11a/b/g/n/ac support) means up to 32-bit/384kHz PCM and DSD256 files are supported over wi-fi and Ethernet cable – so high-resolution audio is very much on the menu.

You can also stream straight from Spotify and Tidal apps with Spotify Connect and Tidal Connect, plus the Zen Stream is Roon, DLNA and NAA compatible. With integrated Airplay you'll also get easy streaming from Apple devices, and iFi says that Chromecast is to be added post-launch via firmware update.

(Image credit: iFi)

A novel part of the Zen Stream’s design is the ability to select between exclusive modes, promising a fully optimised performance by focusing on one particular mode of use. The following modes are:

All-in-one – a non-specific mode for all platforms, audio formats and devices.

DLNA streaming – to optimise performance when using the Zen Stream with DLNA-compatible apps and devices.

NAA streaming – select when using the Zen Stream as a Network Audio Adapter in conjunction with HQPlayer software.

Roon Bridge streaming – when integrating the Zen Stream into a Roon environment.

Tidal streaming – subscribe to Tidal’s Masters tier? This is the mode for you.

(Image credit: iFi)

There are just two buttons on the front of the unit: the power switch and a ‘hotspot’ button used to join a wi-fi network. There is no display other than the status LEDs, because iFi thinks it is better to focus on performance and value-for-money, rather than increase cost by incorporating a display that would arguably be superfluous when all information will be displayed on the control app selected by the user.

Around the back, alongside the wi-fi antenna, you get a high-grade Gigabit Ethernet port, a USB-A input (giving the option of playing music from HDD and solid-state storage devices) and a USB-C programming port to upload software/firmware updates (an alternative to OTA updates via Wi-Fi).

Two digital outputs – asynchronous USB and coaxial S/PDIF – provide connection to an external DAC or amp with digital inputs. Both of these outputs are regulated by iFi’s femto-precision GMT (Global Master Timing) clock circuitry, in a bid to eradicate jitter from the digital signal.

The iFi Zen Stream is available from today in the UK, priced £399 (approximately $555, although pricing and availability in the US and Australia is not yet known), from selected retailers.

