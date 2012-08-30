Philips has announced a host of new Fidelio wireless hi-fi speakers and systems.

Focusing on wireless connectivity and premium design, the Philips Fidelio range now includes all high-end audio products that Philips produces.

Philips has redesigned its free Air Studio remote app, which allows you to see all available sources and Philips' wireless speakers on your network before making a connection between devices.

The Philips Air Studio app is available as a free download from iTunes or Google Play.

You can theoretically make any number of connections between your phone or tablet (source) and the wireless speakers, while the Air Studio app allows you to queue up tracks in ad hoc playlists.

The flagship A9 (AW9000) is a stereo pair of speakers built from solid wood, with an angular design and three drivers in each speaker. There's also a USB connection for charging a smartphone.

The Fidelio A5 speaker (AW5000), pictured above, is a single speaker design, with two tweeters and two 4.25 mid/bass drivers. The Fidelio A3 (AW3000), pictured below, meanwhile is a single speaker, two-way stereo design.

All three have wireless receivers built in and can access internet radio via TuneIn radio, plus streaming music services from Deezer and Napster, which are integrated within the speakers. Which music services we'll have in the UK is TBC.

The Fidelio wireless hi-fi speakers can also stream music from your PC or Mac.

Also new are two Fidelio wireless receivers for connecting to an existing system in order to create a wireless music system.

The compact A2, above, has an integrated amplifier for connecting to an existing pair of speakers, while the smaller A1, below, connects to an amp and speaker system in order to turn it in to a wireless hi-fi.

All the Philips Fidelio wireless hi-fi systems are due on sale in October.

