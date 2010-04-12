A quick browse and we discovered that it makes a Freeview HD receiver, the T2200, due on sale at the beginning of May for £160.

It's MPEG-2/MPEG-4 and fully DVB-T/T2 compliant, supports HDMI up to 1080p, includes a seven-day EPG (electronic programme guide) and can handle Dolby+.

Equipped with Scart and HDMI sockets, an S/PDIF digital output for Dolby Digital audio, USB and Ethernet connectivity, it measures 26x1x4.6cm and weighs 1.2Kg.

We've fired off an email to Icecrypt's HQ – in Sittingbourne, Kent – to find out more. According to the website online stockists will include CPC, SVP and MicroDirect.

