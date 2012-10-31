Humax has released its latest Freesat+ box, the HDR-1000S/1TB, complete with the new Freesat Free Time EPG.

The PVR has a 1TB capacity hard disk that allows you to record 600 hours of SD content or 250 hours for HD and joins the HDR-1000S/500GB box, which was the first Free Time box to be released.

Freesat+ Free Time is a new EPG, which attempts to bring a YouView style look and feel to Freesat.

The new interface allows users to move effortlessly between live digital channels and catch-up TV content from BBC iPlayer and ITV Player (4oD and Demand 5 are scheduled for release in late 2012), as well as back and forward in time through the EPG.

Set to be available on a new generation of Freesat+ boxes – but not as an update to existing Freesat+ boxes – the new Free Time TV guide will roll out across other boxes from partners Manhattan, Philips and Sagemcom later this year.

Full details and pictures of the new Freesat Free Time service

This box, like the HDR-1000S/500GB, is ethernet-only, though Freesat has told us that more boxes will launch very soon and a WiFi-box is likely.

Also promised in the near future is a Freesat Free Time app for smartphones and tablets bringing remote record and remote control functionality to your portable device.

Available from Currys, Comet, John Lewis and independent stores from £299, the Humax HDR-1000S/1TB is on sale now.

Look out for our review of the new Humax box very soon.

