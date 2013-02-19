HTC has confirmed the details of its new flagship phone, the HTC One, at simultaneous launch events in London and New York.

The HTC One claims to deliver "the best audio experience of any mobile phone", some claim for a phone offering Beats Audio as standard (though you can of course still turn it off).

A 4.7in full HD LCD screen is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 600, quadcore 1.7GHz processor, while the latest version of HTC Sense sits on top of the Android OS.

Weighing 143g, the phone is 137.4mm tall by 68mm wide by just 4mm thin – should you want to start figuring out whether it's the right size for your hands.

The HTC One will come with 32GB of internal storage, with no mention of an SD card slot for expansion. A 64GB model looks set to be limited to "select APAC markets".

There's a 2300 mAh battery, support for aptX Bluetooth 4.0, NFC and DLNA, and a microUSB port with MHL/HDMI output support.

It's also a 4G phone, set to be available on the EE network as well as other UK networks on standard tarrifs.

HTC BoomSound is the new name for the company's "audio experience" – something of a strange choice – which unfortunately seems to focus on the fact the phone has external stereo speakers fed by a dedicated amplifier... We're more concerned with how the standard audio output sounds.

Elsewhere, it's the HTC One's camera functionality that gets most attention, the new HTC UltraPixel Camera coming with plenty of new features.

Smart Flash automatically chooses one of five levels of flash depending on your shot, while HTC Zoe takes 20 pictures with one touch of the camera button, allowing you to choose the best shot and even merge shots together. It'll also take a short video clip as it does it. Pretty clever.

Written by Joe Cox

