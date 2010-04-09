It's offering the entry-level TX-SR308 at £249.95 now, and says it will soon have stock of the TX-SR578, TX-SR508 and TX-SR608 models.
Richer also says its has stock of the first of the new 2010 Sony Bravia TVs, including the KDL-32EX403 at £499.95.
Other new arrivals include the Humax HD-FOX T2 Freeview HD set-top box, now discounted by £30 to £149.95, and a pair of brand-new budget stereo amplifiers from Cambridge Audio, the £79.95 Topaz AM1 and £119.95 Topaz AM5.
The Cambridge Audio SR10 stereo receiver, which we'll be reviewing in the June issue of What Hi-Fi? Sound and Vision (on sale May 5th), is available now for £229.95.
And if you're a Richer Sounds VIP customer, you qualify for a free Cambridge Audio 900 HDMI cable worth £80 if you buy the superb 650BD universal player.
You can watch our video review of the Cambridge Audio 650BD here.
For these and many more offers, visit the Richer Sounds website.