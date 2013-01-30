Hitachi is showing off its Quick Connection app for iPad and iPhone at ISE in Amsterdam, an app that gives you remote control of any wireless projector and allows you to stream content from your device to your projector.

The free app firstly gives you remote control of your projector, with on/off, volume up/down, mute and input controls available using your iOS device.

Also include in the Projector Quick Connection app is the ability to send content wirelessly from your phone or tablet to display on the wireless projector.

Images, web sites and documents can be thrown from your device to the projector, allowing you to make the most of your big screen.

You can stream content from up to four devices simultaneously, splitting the screen in to four in order to show different content.

Integration with iTunes, Dropbox and other apps, allows you to easily share content between devices.

