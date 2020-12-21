Has Sony killed the PS4 Pro? 'No plans to restock' following PS5 launch

Did Sony just kill the PS4 Pro? It sure looks like it. As spotted by GamesRadar, both the PS4 and PS4 Pro are listed as "out of stock" on Sony's PlayStation Direct website. But, there's an extra note attached to the Pro: “There are currently no plans to restock this item in the future.”

Sony hasn't officially pronounced the PS4 Pro dead, but it's safe to say the arrival of the PS5 will hasten its demise. And with the 2016-released PS4 Pro priced at £349 ($399, AU$560), it's difficult to see who would buy one over the far more powerful PS5 Digital Edition, launched last month at £360 ($400, AU$599).

Struggling to find PS5 stock? It's hard to come by, but here are the retailers with PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition inventory.

Today's rumour follows the news that rival Microsoft has already canned production of its last-gen console, the Xbox One X, in order to focus on production of the new Xbox Series X and S, which are both in high demand this Christmas.

As for Sony, the Japanese tech giant has also hinted it will end support for the PS4 and PS4 Pro “several years after the launch of the PS5.” Given that the PS5 is backward compatible with the vast majority of PS4 games and accessories, the PS4 and PS4 Pro's days are surely numbered.

In fact, it's already disappeared from a number of high street retailers including Argos, Game and Currys, though Amazon still appears to have some stock.

