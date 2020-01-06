Harman Kardon Citation Oasis is a smart clock radio with Google assistant and wireless charging

Our experience of Harman Kardon’s Citation range of wireless multi-room speakers has been pretty positive. For example, the playful-sounding Citation Tower floorstanders walked away with a solid four-star review when they passed through our test rooms a couple of months ago.

And at CES 2020, Harman Kardon has decided to introduce a number of new members to the Citation family.

The most intriguing addition is arguably the Harman Kardon Citation Oasis (£179.99/$199.99). It’s an all-singing and all-dancing wireless speaker-cum-alarm clock. It features a sleep mode that turns off wi-fi while you’re snoozing and a wireless charging pad for your smartphone, which should come in extremely handy.

(Image credit: Harman Kardon)

Next up is the Citation Multibeam 700 (pictured above, £449.99/$499.99) soundbar. It’s a compact model with a color LCD display and seven drivers built-in. There’s HDMI connectivity on offer and the Multibeam 700 can also be partnered with the new Harman Kardon Citation Sub S (£379.99/$399.99).

Both subwoofer and soundbar support the WiSA wireless audio standard so you can partner them wirelessly with either Citation Surround or Tower speakers as part of a full surround sound system.

(Image credit: Harman Kardon)

Finally, there's the Citation C200 (£279.99/$299.99). This is a wireless, splash-proof and portable speaker that comes with its own charging base. A single charge should be good for eight hours of audio.

All the new Harman Kardon Citation models use the same dirt-repellant and flame-retardant wool fabric from Kvadrat which already features across the range. There’s also integrated Google Assistant, Chromecast, Apple AirPlay, and hi-res audio support up to 24-bit/96kHz.

Expect all four new models to go on sale in spring 2020.

